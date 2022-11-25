Key members of the royal family were in attendance, including the Prince and Princess of Wales: Will and Kate.

The banquet saw South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, hosted by King Charles as guest of honour.

Kate in particular seemed to make an impression on the South African president, as it was President Ramaphosa who made the Princess of Wales giggle as her Father-In-Law King Charles was giving his welcoming speech.

The new King opened his speech using six greetings from nine African languages - one of which was Venda, the language of President Ramaphosa.

The President seemed to find his efforts commendable, as he was seen reacting with enthusiasm and turning to the Princess after each utterance.