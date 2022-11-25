Princess Kate enjoyed a giggle during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace this week.
The banquet saw South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, hosted by King Charles as guest of honour.
Key members of the royal family were in attendance, including the Prince and Princess of Wales: Will and Kate.
WATCH: Kate Middleton shares a laugh with South African president during King Charles speech (article continues after video)
Kate in particular seemed to make an impression on the South African president, as it was President Ramaphosa who made the Princess of Wales giggle as her Father-In-Law King Charles was giving his welcoming speech.
The new King opened his speech using six greetings from nine African languages - one of which was Venda, the language of President Ramaphosa.
The President seemed to find his efforts commendable, as he was seen reacting with enthusiasm and turning to the Princess after each utterance.
Laughter all round during King Charles' speech
Getty
Prince William's wife let her royal facade slip and responded to the President with laughter as her father-in-law spoke.
Cheers! Kate and President Ramaphosa share a toast
Getty
Kate looked as elegant as ever at the event, oozing sophistication in a white bridal gown by Jenny Packham, which retails for over $7500 AUD.
Adding to the look was Princess Diana's favourite tiara - the Lovers Knot - adorned on her head.
The Princess of Wales at the State Banquet
Getty
The colour of the 40-year-old Princess' dress was likely a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who always wore white to state events.
WATCH: Exquisite Tiaras Owned By The British Royal Family