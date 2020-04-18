Kate has revealed the lie she told her kids during lockdown. BBC

"I feel very mean" said he Duchess of Cambridge. BBC

"It's amazing how much you can cram into one day, that's for sure."

Wills also discussed his reaction after finding out that his father Prince Charles had contracted coronavirus.

The Prince of Wales has since recovered after spending the last seven days in self-isolation

"I have to admit, at first I was quite concerned, he fits the profile of somebody, at the age he is at, which is fairly risky,” Will continued.

Kate with her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Getty

"My father has had many chest infections, colds, and things like that over the years. And so, I thought to myself, if anybody is going to be able to beat this, it's going to be him.

"And actually he was very lucky, he had mild symptoms. I think the hardest thing he found was having to stop. And not being able to go and get a bit of fresh air and a walk.

"He's a mad walker and just loves walking so I think he found it quite difficult. Especially, also I think with his mental health, being stuck inside and not being able to go for walks."

Wills also discussed concerns he has for his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Getty

"Actually he was very lucky he had mild symptoms and I got a lot of good reassurance from doctors and friends of mine who said "listen, the days he's on when we found out about it, he's probably passed the worst of it".

"And obviously speaking to him made me feel more reassured that he was OK, but again at that age you do worry a bit more."