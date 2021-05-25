As soon as we heard Kate Middleton, would be joining her husband Prince William on his tour of Scotland, we knew we would be in for a trip full of gorgeous looks from the Duchess.
But she has well and truly out done herself by kicking off the engagements with a bright ensemble that was surely inspired by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
WATCH: "It's hurting my ears": Duchess Catherine attempts to DJ on Scotland tour.
For the first stop of the trip, which saw the couple visit a leading social care charity, Kate stepped out in a cobalt blue blazer, matching pleat midi skirt and nude pumps.
The royal was the spitting image of Diana who donned an almost outfit in 1992, sans the colour of her shoes.
We're copying this outfit ASAP.
Getty
The tonal ensemble is not a gorgeous coincidence but a nod to the blue in the Scottish flag.
And, luckily for us is easily emulated.
Kate’s tailored blazer is a Zara favourite of her's – in fact, she owns the same jacket in a number of colours.
It’s currently available in Australian stores for $139, and you can shop it here.
As for Kate’s gorgeous pleat skirt, it’s by UK designer, Hope, and can be found here.
Kate's outfit is almost identical to this look on Diana in 1992.
Getty
Kate and Wills trip is sure to be filled with plenty more momentous outings and outfits with Scotland holding a special place in the couple’s hearts.
The royal couple met and fell in love while studying at St Andrews University before going on to marry in April 2011.