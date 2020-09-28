Royal author Phil Dampier tells New Idea that the news couldn’t come at a better time.

“The Queen and Prince Philip will be delighted to have yet another great-grandchild and it would be the perfect present next year for Philip’s 100th birthday,” he says.

“It will be tremendous news for the royals … it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Beatrice has a baby soon as well, so we could have a royal pregnancy boom!”

Kate is said to be planning baby number four. Getty

Last week, a palace insider confirmed to New Idea that Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, will welcome their first child early next year after she was photographed in London sporting what appeared to be a small baby bump.

Phil notes that the happy news comes at what’s been a very difficult time for the York princesses with the ongoing Prince Andrew scandal and Jack’s father being seriously unwell with Covid-19.

“This is the best tonic for the whole family,” Phil continues.

A palace insider says Eugenie is pregnant. Getty

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is said to be very much looking forward to becoming a grandmother, a role that she jokingly said she’d be “excellent” at during an interview back in 2018.

“Fergie, of course, will be over the moon,” Phil explains. “The Queen has always said that whatever her faults, Sarah has been a good mother and I’m sure she would be a wonderful grandmother as well.”

A baby is said to be on the cards for Princess Beatrice. Getty

And it seems the York sisters could soon be swapping pregnancy and baby tips with their royal cousin-in-law. Phil believes Kate is hoping to add another baby to her brood very soon.

“Kate would definitely love to have another baby before she’s 40, and another girl would be wonderful,” he tells us.

“The Cambridges have loved their time as a family in Norfolk during lockdown, and although they have played their part during the Covid-19 crisis with Zoom chats and latterly some personal visits, they have had a lot of free time at Anmer Hall.

“It’s been as close as they could get to a normal family life and Kate would love to keep it going … she wants to make the most of this time,” Phil concludes.