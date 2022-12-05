A source says that Kate contacted Prince Harry to see if she could meet his and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet (pictured) while she was in the US. Getty/Twitter

New Idea understands Kate, 40, who has “infrequent contact” with her brother-in-law, contacted Harry, 38, in the days leading up to their mutual events.

“She asked Harry if there was any way they could meet. She was willing to carve out a few hours of her time in Boston to meet Harry in New York, even if it was only for 20 minutes, which is really unprecedented given her rank above the Sussexes as the future Queen.”

Our source claims Harry was “on board” for a private meeting to take place between his sister-in-law, to whom he was always very close when he lived in the UK, and his children Archie, 3, and little Lilibet, 1, who Kate has only met very briefly.

“At the end of the day, Harry loves Kate, and feels his kids deserve to know her,” says the insider.

While no public reunion was slated for Harry and his brother Prince William, 40, who remain on tense terms, our royal sources say the rest of the family, particularly King Charles, were desperately hoping a quick private meeting would take place while the brothers were in the same country – and what better ice breaker than some cuddles with Lili!