Katie and Tom before their split, with Suri in 2007. Getty

Katie confessed she “actually cried” when a “kind” cab driver helped Holmes carry her sleeping daughter to their building at the time.

“Suri was 6 or 7, and she was spending the night at a friend’s house while I was seeing the ballet at Lincoln Center,” she told InStyle.

“At 10, I got a call: ‘Mommy, can you come get me?’ I got a cab and went down to Battery Park to pick her up. She was exhausted. She fell asleep on the way home, and when we pulled up to our building, the cab driver opened the door and helped me not wake her.”

Single mum Katie with Suri in March 2012. Getty

The details come after notoriously private Holmes took to Instagram recently to share a rare photo with her 14-year-old daughter.



The actress took to Instagram to share the adorable black and white photo of herself and her teenage daughter.

Katie has spoken before about raising Suri as a single mother.

“I was happy to become a mum in my twenties,” Katie told Marie Claire last year.

Katie Holmes shared a rare photo on Instagram with daughter, Suri Cruise. Instagram

“It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together,” Katie continued.

She also confessed that she worries about her only daughter.

“Of course I’m worried,” Katie said. “There is so much bad news and hate and things that don’t make sense… The atmosphere around the world is… terrifying.”

Katie has been raising Suri, now 13, alone since splitting with Tom Getty

Since her split with Tom back in 2012, Katie has been raising Suri, alone, and it is reported that Tom has no contact with his daughter.

The actress rose to fame in 1998 during her role as Joey in Dawson's Creek.