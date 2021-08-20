"I love you infinitely and cannot wait to marry the absolute sh*t out of you." Instagram

Jacqueline, an American actress, also took to her own Instagram to share the happy news, and uploaded a series of photos of the couple on a romantic trip in Italy.

"This first pic is right before I proposed. The last is when we noticed I was so nervous I broke out in hives…" she said.

"@kassandraclementi I feel so incredibly lucky to have found such a goofy, smart, funny, kind soul in you. Thank you for making me laugh everyday. I can’t wait to do this forever. Love you x."

Jacqueline popped the question in the most romantic way. Instagram

The couple's friends and family were overjoyed by the news, with Kassanda's former Home and Away co-hosts sending their love in the comments.

"Congratulations!!!! 🙌❤️," Lincoln Younes wrote.

"EnGAYged. Big love to you both, I’m beyond thrilled that you found each other. We love you Kassarooooo 💗💗💗💗," Georgie Parker said.

"Bloody wonderful 😍💕💕🌈👩‍❤️‍👩," Lynne McGranger added.

"I can’t wait to do this forever." Instagram

Kassandra and Jacqueline have been together for a few years, and made their relationship Instagram official back in July 2019.

Since then, the two have been sharing sweet photos and tributes to one another on social media, with Jacqueline having recently shared a post dedicated to Kassandra during pride month.

"Happy first day of #pride and a special shout-out to this weirdo for making me happy as a clam," she wrote.