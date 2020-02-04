Karl and Ally feature in the new promo. Nine

Another tweeted: "God seeing Karl Stefanovic pretending to be Hannibal Lecter is rather disturbing".

Another chimed in: "This terrible ad for Today with Karl Stefanovic as Hannibal Lecter. No No No No No and even more No. Won't be watching".

Someone else joked: "Channel 9 Exec: I know how we can raise @TheTodayShow ratings AND try to humanise Karl Stefanovic again. We get him to cosplay as one of cinema's greatest cannibals!"

Karl Stefanovic stars as cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter from the 1991 film, The Silence of the Lambs. Nine

The news comes after a report ran revealing that the new look breakfast TV show is struggling in the ratings war with it's rival, Sunrise.

“Executives would be going, ‘Oh my god, we thought this was going to be hard but we are not getting an early bounce’,” media analyst Steve Allen revealed to the Confidential.



The 45-year-old met new wife Jasmine Yarbrough just five months later, with the pair tying the knot in Mexico in a lavish ceremony. Instagram

“We have been consistently saying that this will take time. Karl reappearing on screen isn’t going to mean all of the people that left the show have suddenly forgiven him. It will take time and he will need to keep his act clean and need to stay out of the headlines on anything about his personal life and his relationship with others inside the network.”