“When Ninja first kicked off, no-one wanted to host it! Now it’s become one of the big-ticket items for the Nine Network and everyone is throwing their hat into the ring – enter Karl and Dickie,” laughs the source.

The insider maintains Karl, 47, and Dickie, 67, are both hoping to front the program, given it’s ratings gold.

However, Dickie “can’t be ruled out”, adds the source, due to his close friendship and excellent dynamic with Ninja’s commentator, Shane Crawford.

The source notes that it could be a hard sell for bigwigs to lure in new talent outside of Nine, given two top talents have suddenly walked from the show, but hints it’s all to do with money.

“It seems Bec has done a ‘Lisa Wilkinson’ – she sent in her management to demand the big bucks and Nine bosses wouldn’t budge. She called their bluff and it didn’t work,” tells the insider.

Despite leaving her plum job, Bec will no doubt enjoy her three months of gardening leave before she likely turns up at a rival network in the new year.

