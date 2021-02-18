Karl has been turned into Mr. Rascal. Supplied

The iconic brand is reaching out to the public with the rare opportunity to vote for two new Mr. Men characters but unfortunately, Karl’s alter ego is not up for selection.

However, the options are still plenty exciting with the choice to vote for Mr. Calm, Little Miss Kind, Little Miss brave, Little Miss Energy, and Mr. Brilliant.

The Sanrio Licensing Director has spoken about what this 50th anniversary means for the brand.

He said, “The Mr. Men Little Miss 50th Anniversary in 2021 provides an opportunity to reflect on the role the brand has played for many generations of kids and adults across the world.”

Karl and his wife Jasmine Yarbrough. Getty

While Karl’s professional life is as fun as usual, reports claim his personal life has hit a little rough patch.

Two years ago the Today host married Jasmine Yarbrough, 37, in Mexico and they share a nine-month-old daughter called Harper.

However, it seems Jasmine is sick of living in Sydney and its social scene in favour of living closer to her family and friends in Queensland.

A source close to the couple told New Idea that the mother-of-one can’t handle the “cold and cliquey” Sydney social circles.

“She has been very unhappy in Sydney for a long time. Since the birth of Harper, all she wants is to be close to her family in Queensland, where her family and her school pals and their young families all live,” dishes the source.

“She’s done playing the role of a Sydney socialite. Karl is doing everything he can to keep her happy – he’s got his mum, Jenny, down from Cairns to help with Harper and his eldest daughter Ava is doing shifts at Jasmine’s shoe store in Paddington, but nothing seems to be working.”

Karl’s family woes aside at least the Mr. Men family gave the TV star something to smile about.

You can vote for your favourite characters in the line-up here. Voting closes March 31.