A source claims that Michael Clarke is engaged to Jade Yarbrough; meaning he and Karl Stefanovic will become brother in laws as Karl is married to Jasmine Yarbrough! Getty

A wedding isn’t the only thing Karl has got to look forward to, as sources suggest Karl, 48, and Jasmine, 38, are hoping to welcome a new addition to their brood.

“It’s more Karl who would like a second bub with Jas, which surprises a lot of his mates,” dishes one close source.

“They thought he was very much done. But he’s enjoying Harper so much and is very hands-on.”

“She has become such a cute little character and Karl feels a younger playmate for her would complete their family.”

Karl’s eldest children, Jackson, 23, Willow, 17, and River, 16, whom he shares with first wife Cassandra Thorburn, are all close in age. It’s understandable then that Karl might want Harper to experience that same sibling bond.

Meanwhile, the source reckons the “timing couldn’t be better” for Jasmine, who is said to be “keen to have another bub as soon as possible”.

After closing her luxury footwear line Mara & Mine in April, she’s now got the time to “devote to being a mum”, the source explains.

Prioritising family time has also become of huge importance to Karl since Harper was born in May 2020. Our insider confirms that the family “spend a lot of downtime” with Karl’s middle brother, Peter, and sister-in-law, Sylvia Jeffreys, and their young sons, Henry and Oscar.

Sources also claim that Karl wants to have another baby with Jasmine. Instagram

“While Harper loves time with the cousins, she would no doubt enjoy having her own baby brother or sister around the house full-time.”

New Idea hears the couple are hoping their dream comes to fruition in the new year. But they’re likely not going to confirm anything any time soon, so watch this space!

