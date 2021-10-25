Eyes were always going to be on Karl Stefanovic the moment extracts from Lisa Wilkinson’s memoir were shared – but it seems the formerly embattled presenter has finally come out on top!

“The thing about Karl is he thrives during these situations,” says a close source, laughing off recent reports that suggested Karl would be ducking for cover when his former Today co-host’s book hit stands. In fact, it’s been the total opposite.

“It seems Lisa’s long-anticipated book release may have backfired – Karl has never had so much fan mail!

“If Lisa keeps chipping away, there could be a perception that she’s now gone too far, having a go at the man she shared mornings with for 11 years,” says the source, maintaining Karl is getting the last laugh.

It’s no secret that low ratings have plagued Lisa’s new home at The Project, while Karl, alongside Allison Langdon, has slowly enticed audiences back to Today.