Not even Lisa’s bombshell book can bring the brekky king down
- by
Zoe Burrell
Eyes were always going to be on Karl Stefanovic the moment extracts from Lisa Wilkinson’s memoir were shared – but it seems the formerly embattled presenter has finally come out on top!
Watch: Karl Stefanovic reveals Allison Langdon's modelling photo
“The thing about Karl is he thrives during these situations,” says a close source, laughing off recent reports that suggested Karl would be ducking for cover when his former Today co-host’s book hit stands. In fact, it’s been the total opposite.
“It seems Lisa’s long-anticipated book release may have backfired – Karl has never had so much fan mail!
“If Lisa keeps chipping away, there could be a perception that she’s now gone too far, having a go at the man she shared mornings with for 11 years,” says the source, maintaining Karl is getting the last laugh.
It’s no secret that low ratings have plagued Lisa’s new home at The Project, while Karl, alongside Allison Langdon, has slowly enticed audiences back to Today.
What’s more, the insider says Karl, 47, is taking his new-found adoration as an opportunity to go to Nine’s big bosses and “plump up” his deal.
“He wants to host Australian Ninja Warrior,” tells the source.
Following current host Ben Fordham’s surprise exit, Karl is ready to make his move. But he faces stiff competition.
It’s believed the likes of Richard Wilkins, who has previously appeared as a guest on the hit show, and current sideline presenter Shane Crawford are in the ring to take the coveted gig.
Dimex
It’s believed the likes of Richard Wilkins, who has previously appeared as a guest on the hit show, and current sideline presenter Shane Crawford are in the ring to take the coveted gig. Still, if anyone can pull a string, it’s Karl.
“Karl has pleaded with execs to give him a go. He has also charmed his way to doing more 60 Minutes stories next year,” reveals the insider, adding, “Nine are impressed, so he’s been handed more opportunities than ever.
“If Lisa’s book has done anything, it’s put Karl on a mission to be number one.”