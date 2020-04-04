Karl Stefanovic has launched a new talk show with his 'redundant mates'. Instagram

Stefanovic proceeded to poke fun at older people who don't understand how FaceTime works.

"Are you there Karl, darling?" Jenny said, as the camera showed just her neck.

Nova's Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald, also appeared in the online show, presenting the "album of the week".

The TV star then wrapped up the show by thanking healthcare workers who are at the frontline as we battle the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to thank the doctors and nurses on the frontline. I hope you get a break if you can," he said.

"Australia loves you,' he continued. 'We couldn't do it without you."

"Up yours, COVID!' he added. "We'll see you next week. Cheers!"

An insider revealed to The Daily Mail Australia that Stefanovic has long had a desire to host his own tonight show and decided to launch his online show "to help out his mates who were made redundant" amid COVID-19 pandemic.