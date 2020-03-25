Karl and Allison were overcome with emotion during the segment. Channel 9

"You just know that this is going to get a lot worse before it gets better," said Allison as she fought back tears.

"I don't know... I mean, I watched it last night and I cried. I thought I'd be alright today."

Karl, who was also visibly moved, comforted his colleague by admitting everyone was feeling sad and anxious at the moment.

"You're okay, you can cry. This is part of what we're feeling as a society right now," he said.

"And us as Australians, when I see that, I see all the faces, I see everyone going through the same thing… I just lost it."

Karl and Ally had been interviewing the founder of Pub Choir, Astrid Jorgensen.

As its members could no longer meet up to sing, Astrid had asked more than a thousand people around the world to record 'Close to You' from their own homes during self-isolation.

The result almost had Karl in tears.

"Thank you for that moment. Thank you for giving us the sense of community, and for giving us something to smile about," Karl told her.