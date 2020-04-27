Instagram

“It’s never an easy thing and I think that kids are a miracle.”

Karl shares three children – Jackson, Ava and River – with ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn.

In the lead-up to the arrival of their baby girl, Karl showed off his handyman skills. “We’re slowly getting a nursery together,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“I’ve had a fair few boxes arrive at the door and I’ve had to get the allen keys out.”

No doubt, Karl and Jasmine will introduce their girl to Oscar, son of Karl’s brother Peter Stefanovic and his wife Sylvia Jeffreys, once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Karl and Jasmine are expecting their baby girl in May.

Karl Stefanovic has gushed about becoming a dad for the fourth time, with the Today co-host saying having a baby was always a goal for him

and wife Jasmine.

Karl, 45, also opened up about his marriage to Jasmine, 36, in the rare interview and revealed the pair planned to have children together right away. “We discussed it very early on in our relationship and I was very excited about the prospect of having a baby,” he told the Daily Mail.

Karl has been doting on his baby nephew Oscar, son of brother Peter Stefanovic. Instagram

“We do have a very loving relationship and to have a baby as an expression of that love is incredible.

No doubt, Karl and Jasmine will be keen to introduce their daughter to Oscar, son of Karl’s brother Peter Stefanovic and his wife Sylvia Jeffreys, once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

