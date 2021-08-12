“Happy birthday, King Karlos! 🎉🎂,” the caption reads.
Ally followed the photo up with a much more recent and sobering shot of the TV star in a pair of bright red budgie smugglers.
Marking Karl’s 47th birthday wife Jasmine daughter Harper and the star’s mum also made an appearance on the show via video call.
The throwback comes a day after Karl uncovered promotional shots co-star Ally had done early on in her career.
“In television you have promotional shots taken, over the years there have been some really terrific ones taken of all of us,” Karl began.
“I managed to dig up, with some of my mates in the Northern Territory, a promo shot of Ally when she was reading the news up here.”
To which Ally screamed, “NO! I hate you!” as she hit Karl with a balloon.
Ally was mortified by the reveal and judging by her follow up today, we’d say Karl has won this round.