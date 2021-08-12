The latest photo reveal of Karl Stefanovic via the Today Show, however, has us feeling some type of way.

Between Throwback Thursdays and Way Back Wednesdays we've become accustomed to celebs sharing delightful photos from their youth.

The morning show host has shared throwback photos before, but this new snap has us flawed, namely because he looks H-O-T.

Seriously, we're not okay.

In what we can only assume was a move designed to be retaliation for Karl sharing her old modelling photos the day prior, co-host Allison Langdon made the reveal on the show.

The official Instagram for the show then shared the photo to mark Karl’s birthday, but mostly for all of us to ogle as long as we wish.