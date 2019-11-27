Kacey Musgraves high-fived Prince Harry at the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall in 2015. Getty

The Duke of Sussex is no stranger to breaking protocol. Recently, it was announced that he, along with his wife Meghan Markle and his son, Archie, would not be joining the Queen for Christmas at Sandringham.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month," Buckingham Palace announced in a statement to royal correspondent Omid Scobie.

"Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria."

Royal experts believe their decision shows there is a "deep rift."

"It's very hard to see this as anything other than a snub to the Queen and the rest of the royal family," Phil Dampier, told MailOnline. "If Harry and Meghan wanted to heal the divisions they should have turned up at Sandringham. It's a great shame but there seems to be a problem which is getting worse, not better."

"I don't buy it's the turn of Meghan to spend Christmas with her family. She's only close to her mother and they will see plenty of her during their six-week break. I'm sure that the Queen would be happy to invite Doria to Sandringham to join them," he continued.

While Queen Elizabeth II has publicly given her support, royal sources told The Daily Mail that she was unaware of their Christmas plans until Prince Harry called her at Buckingham Palace last week to decline her open invitation.

A source told People "no one" in the Royal Family is "checking in, texting or speaking to" them.

As Meghan and Harry spend their first Christmas with baby Archie away from the royal family, many are left wondering they have a relationship with the Royal Family at all.