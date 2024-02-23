Getty

How do you become a juror in Australia?

If you are enrolled to vote in Australia then it is likely at some point in your life you will be called to jury service.

Each year, a computer will randomly select individuals from the electoral roll and add them to the jury roll which is a list of people who will potentially be selected for jury service at some point in the next year.

If you are added to the jury roll you will be sent a Notice of Inclusion to inform you.

What happens if you are called to jury duty in Australia?

If you have been selected to serve as a juror, you will be sent a Jury Summons that requires you to report to court on a specific day for jury service.

If you are called to court you must attend. But not everyone who has received a Jury Summons will be selected for the jury in that trial.

How is a jury selected in Australia?

At court on this day, potential jurors are taken in small groups into the courtroom. This is where the jury is selected.

If you know anyone involved in the upcoming trial including witnesses, police, the accused or the victim in some cases, and legal representatives then you must advise the judge and you will be dismissed.

Both the prosecutor and the defence counsel can also ask for potential jurors to be "rejected" due to specific prejudices or previous experiences that may impact their objectivity as a juror.

From there you will be included in the final jury selection. If you have been dismissed, you will need to remain at the court complex (until you are informed you can leave) in case you are required for another trial.

How to get out of jury duty in Australia

If you have been called to court with a Jury Summons it is compulsory to attend, even if you have adequate reasoning not to serve as a member of the jury.

The following are a few acceptable requests that will excuse you from Jury Duty in Australia if you have relevant documentation to support your claim:

Health

Financial hardship

Work or travel commitments

An overall inability to serve as a juror to the standards expected

Do you get paid for jury duty in Australia?

The answer is yes, you do get paid to be a juror in Australia. Whilst the specific amount varies jurors are paid an allowance for going to court.

Additionally, employers are required to pay staff who have been called to serve "make-up pay" which will ensure that the juror is receiving their normal salary during the trial period.

You also may receive a meal allowance where lunch is not provided and an allowance for travel to the courthouse.

