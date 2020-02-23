-
June Dally-Watkins has died, aged 92
Devastating news just in.
Australia’s first supermodel and deportment icon June Dally-Watkins, has passed away at the age of 92.
Her family confirmed the devastating news, revealing that the star died peacefully on Saturday night with her loved ones by her side.
June launched the June Dally-Watkins School in 1950, which saw hundreds of Aussie women trained in etiquette.
She later went on to launch Australia's first modelling agency.
The Aussie icon scored the Medal of the Order of Australia for her work in business.
She was also named as one of the “100 Australian Legends – People Who Have Shaped a Nation.”
Her family are expected to release a statement later today but have requested privacy.
She is survived by four children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
