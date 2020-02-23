Australia’s first supermodel and deportment icon June Dally-Watkins, has passed away at the age of 92. Getty

The Aussie icon scored the Medal of the Order of Australia for her work in business.

She was also named as one of the “100 Australian Legends – People Who Have Shaped a Nation.”

Her family are expected to release a statement later today but have requested privacy.

She is survived by four children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

