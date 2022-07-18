Julie wasn't too keen on chatting about her recent split. Nine

"First we just wanted to check in and see how you are because, look, it's tough going through a break-up, particularly when it is public," Allison asked Julie as they kicked off the interview.

Seemingly wanting to deflect the awkward conversation, the 66-year-old replied bluntly, "I'm fine, but I'm wondering how you two are doing?"

Feeling the palpable tension in the air, Karl cut in quickly, saying, “I don‘t want to think about it too much, it is a Monday morning. As long as you’re OK.”

"I'm fine. Now that's settled, let's go onto the video," Julie responded before steering the conversation toward her promotional video in which she starred alongside Hollywood stars Kate Walsh and Hugh Jackman.

Julie stars alongside Kate Walsh and Hugh Jackman in the promotional video. YouTube/Mineral Resources Limited

The awkward encounter comes just weeks after the politician's former partner called time on their near-decade-long relationship.

"I'm going to be focused on living in Manly and Melbourne for the foreseeable future," David said of the split which occurred just a week after they visited London together and dined with Prince Charles.

"I wish Julie all the best in her ongoing stellar career."

Bishop did not respond to the statement.

Julie and David are believed to have begun dating around 2014, when they were first seen in public together. At the time, David worked as a property developer while Julie was serving as Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Julie met David when she was in the thick of her political career. Getty

Speaking of David in a 2019 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Julie explained why she hadn't decided to relocate to New South Wales' Manly, where David resides, nor why David hadn't moved to Perth, where Julie is based.

"[David and I] meet constantly, travel together and travel overseas to keep it fresh," she said in the interview.

She also added: "I think long-distance relationships can be a lot of fun."