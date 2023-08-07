Jules Sebastian has taken to her Instagram to share what is perhaps her most delicious recipe yet!
The Italian-inspired dish, which Jules has dubbed, 'Chilli Oil Garlic Butter Pasta' is quick to make, and won't break the bank either!
Sharing a video of herself making the recipe at home in her expansive kitchen with her 309,000 Instagram followers, Jules wrote: "This is as delicious as it looks," before adding that whilst it was a "random" bunch of ingredients, it "all just worked."
Jules has shared her lastest at home creation
Jules Sebastians' Chilli Oil Garlic Butter Pasta
Ingredients
200g spaghetti
3 garlic cloves (minced)
1.5 tbsp butter
2 tbsp chilli oil
2 tbsp honey
2bsp soy sauce
40g grated parmesan
Chives (minced)
Splash of pasta water
Method
Jules didn't actually list a strict set of steps for foodies to follow when attempting to cook this dish at home.
But watching the video, however, the recipe seems pretty simple!
Jules boiled the spaghetti, and mixed the liquid ingredients together before adding the butter and garlic to a saucepan to sautee.
After adding in some chives and pasta water for consistency, Jules then plated up her delicious meal (we could smell it through the screen) and garnished it with parmesan.