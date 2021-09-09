Josh went on to add: "If Brody being born on the 6th isn’t a sign, I don’t know what is!!"

Ashley penned a message of her own and said: "Brody Des Gibson born 06.09.21 💙 The purest love we’ve ever known."

The photos they shared included a family snap at the hospital right after Brody was born, followed by an adorable shot of Josh cradling his son while still at the hospital.

"On the 6/9/2021 at 2:58pm Brody Des Gibson was born and changed our world forever." Instagram

The couple first announced they were expecting a child in March this year, by uploading a photo of them together holding a photo of a baby sonogram.

"Little Gibbo coming September 2021," the 37-year-old penned.

"Hawks fans will be very happy to know, that scans show a large left 👊🏾! #goldenfist," he concluded.

The post included a second photo that showed a close-up of the sonogram, surrounded by blue and white baby-themed cupcakes.

Josh and Ashley are now proud parents of one. Instagram

In a previous interview with TV Week, Josh couldn't help but gush over his unborn baby, and said that he couldn't wait to be a dad.

"There have been a lot of great things in my life, and some wonderful achievements, but none will come close to being a father and having a little man," he said.

The proud parents are obviously smitten with their newest family member, as well as their friends and families who shared messages of congratulations in the comments.