Tahnee continued on to say there would be an "early life better than either of us could ever have imagined."

She wrote that, knowing each day could be their last, that they "held our hugs a little longer, gave forgiveness a whole lot faster, never went a day without laughter," and more.

"I know that not everyone gets to experience that kind of love, which is why I will always be forever grateful for the happily ever after I got to have with John - albeit for only 10 years," she continued.

"John liked to say that I was his guardian angel but I think 'soul mate' is more accurate."

Tahnee spoke of John's courage in the face of a deadly disease, and shared her admiration for his strength.

"For six and a half years, I watched him battle through a hideous cancer diagnosis, be delivered set back after set back and still choose to act with courage and gratitude right until the very end," she said.

"John may not be physically earth side anymore, but I know that the beautiful light of his soul - the one that radiated through that charming smile of his - is something I can look for when I need guidance and comfort.

"I will miss every single thing about John. The way he loved me, the way he lit up when he performed... and that big, cheeky grin that could brighten even the darkest of days. Mostly, I will miss the way he always managed to make me laugh - no matter the occasion or how inappropriate the joke."

After thanking their loved ones, she signed off with a simple, heartfelt message.

"Until we meet again John, I love you," she said.

Her post was met with an outpouring of grief and love from friends, family and fans of Johnny's.

Lynne McGranger, Johnny's close friend and former Home & Away co-star, shared kind words in the comments.

"Just beautiful Tahnee. Your grace and strength are extraordinary," Lynne wrote. "We love you dearly and we’re always here for you. Be kind to yourself darling and always reach out if you need to. Or even if you don’t."

Fellow Home & Away star Andrew Morley wrote: "So beautiful. Here for you in Melb if you ever need anything."

On her Instagram page, Ada Nicodemou shared another tribute to Johnny.

"Fair well our beautiful friend, fly free and rest in peace. We will always remember your energy and your massive heart, and of course the dance moves," she wrote.

Over on her Instagram, Lynne shared another tribute to Johnny.

"Said 'goodbye for now' to this magnificent human today," she wrote. "So many emotions, so much love, so blessed to be included in his huge and crazy family. So many people came to say goodbye, so many more couldn’t get here. We cried and laughed and danced and sang and ate and drank and hugged and cried and... exactly how he would have wanted it. Fly high my friend, I hope you know how much you’re loved."