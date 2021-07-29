"Grateful for the nurses at Life House keeping me entertained..." Instagram

The actor's friends and followers took to the comments to share their love and support, sharing sweet words to Johnny.

"Love you honey chunks. Stay strong. We’ll get through this 💩 show. Biggest hugs to you, Tahnee and the queens and kings who are keeping you healthy. Can’t wait to see you again," Lynne McGranger said.

"Onya mate! You’re a bloody legend!" Dave Hughes said.

And of course, his girlfriend Tahnee Sims, who has been by his side throughout it all, wrote: "Superstars 💖💫👏🏽"

Johnny has been sharing regular updates as he undergoes treatment. Instagram

It comes after Johnny opened up about his battle with cancer in Channel Seven’s Spotlight, where the former Home and Away star said he is determined to recover from the life-threatening disease.

“I’m gonna fight tooth and nail,” he said. “Every second of every day is that extra bit more important."

The interview also shared Johnny talking about the moment when he first discovered the cancer, where he revealed: “It really came crashing down, the tumour the size of my fist.”

His girlfriend Tahnee has been a constant support. Instagram

Johnny was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017 and later revealed he was all-clear of the disease back in 2019.

But in an Instagram post in November last year, Johnny shared the devastating news that his cancer had returned.

“After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that i have to let you know i now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned,” he said.

“Though i will dig deep and beat this sh*t disease again #f*ckcancer”.