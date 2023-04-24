The suit is set to sell for more than a quarter of a million dollars. Getty

Travolta’s character, a 19-year-old working-class Italian American called Tony Manero, could never have afforded an expensive suit, so costume designer Patrizia Von Brandenstein purchased the outfit for just $100 off the rack from a small menswear shop in Brooklyn, New York.

The original purchase point is a far cry from the price fans hoping to purchase the outfit (sweat stains and all) will have to dish out come auction time.

A black polyester shirt that was worn underneath the suit will also be sold as part of the auction.

During filming, the shirt was actually sewn into the trousers to allow Travolta to move more freely and pose without baring his stomach whilst dancing and posing.

"When choosing what goes into such a major dance costume, I paid attention to the usual factors of cut [and] danceability," Von Brandenstein told the V&A Museum in 2012.

The outfit even comes with 45 year old sweat stains from John Travolta (yuck!). PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy

The auction house director also acknowledged that the suit was ‘’an embodiment’’ of what the film represented, as a chronicle of the dying days of disco.

"Dancing was his [Tony Manero] escape his life raft, and this suit embodied that,’’ Nolan said. For those who have yet to watch this classic, the film follows Travolta’s character Tony as he spends his weekends dancing at his local discotheque whilst dealing with the social tensions and disillusionment of his working-class ethnic neighbourhood of Brooklyn.

Saturday Night Fever is streaming now on Apple TV and Binge Australia.