Johanna (on the right) came third in the 100m Backstroke Final during the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland, New Zealand. Getty

In the next few years following her break, everything seemed to be "one step forward, two steps back" for Johanna.

However, her fight to regain her health proved to contribute to Johanna's growth in more ways than one.

“It’s asking yourself, ‘Can you put your head on the pillow and know in your heart of hearts you’ve done everything within your power that day to get better?’,” she told Prevention, reflecting on that time in her life.

“But also, not beating yourself up on it, just working out what was working (and) what wasn’t working.”

Johanna is now a beloved Australian television presenter with Channel 7. Getty

Johanna was eventually able to continue training and by 1993, she won the 50m backstroke at the Australian Swimming Championships.

This marked the peak of her swimming career... it was at this point that Johanna made the decision to end it.

“For me, it was a massive milestone to get to say I could be the best, but I also knew when I hit that (pool) wall, I did not want to keep living like that,” she told Prevention.

“I told my mum I was retiring that night and remember her voice going up a couple of octaves higher than normal.”

RELATED: Johanna Griggs celebrates turning 50