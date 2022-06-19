Jock revealed in an Instagram video that he recently had surgery. Instagram

"I had a bit of an operation just got out of hospital today," he added, pointing to a small bandage on his neck. Jock didn't reveal why he needed surgery though.

"Good luck to the MasterChef crew, I know you guys are up for an award. All our mates at [Channel] 10, have a great night, have a couple drinks for me and I'll see you when you get back."

Jock sadly missed out on helping to accept MasterChef's award. The beloved cooking show won the Silver Logie for Most Popular Reality Program.

MasterChef won Most Popular Reality Program. Ten

While accepting the award, Melissa Leong made a special tribute to Jock, telling the audience: "Jock was sadly unable the make it this evening. But hey mate. We brought another Scotsman out, our boss."

Fellow MasterChef star Andy Allen heaped praise on the show, saying: "It's a joy to come to work every single day."

MasterChef is also nominated for Most Outstanding Reality Program, while Melissa is up for the Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television, as well as the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter.

"It's not lost on me that this acknowledgement comes for a job that very much requires the three of us to really succeed," she told TV WEEK of her nomination.

"We're lucky to have the chemistry and friendship we have, and the way we are, and the way we're able to fly is with the support of the other two. I think that's true for each of us."

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.