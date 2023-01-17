"So as the Bachelor, for me anyway, I had a list of the ladies that I wanted to keep around and the ladies that I didn't feel a spark with," he said.

"I'm not privy to a lot of the things that go on behind the scenes, so I didn't really give the order a thought.

"Consequently, Holly was left last many, many times which I didn't realise. That's great for dramatic effect as well because you need to throw people off. If we knew who was going to win night one, it wouldn't be an interesting show."

The emotional stress of waiting for your name to be called is actually drawn out even longer than it appears on screen as contestant, Holly reveals an interview takes place after each rose is handed out!