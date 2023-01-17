"For the girl on the other side of this, in your interviews the next day you have to talk about every girl that went before you in the rose ceremony," she said.
"So, 'There goes so and so and I'm looking at her, she's just got the rose. How am I feeling? Not feeling great'. So when you're left to number 20, that leaves you to have to talk about your feelings for 19 girls prior."
Which consequently left Holly stuck doing an interview for four hours as opposed to two hours.
Jimmy revealed to the publication that it wasn't until later in the season that he began to put more thought into the women he'd select, judging who seemed more interested or talked to him at the cocktail party.
"This is not to speak about Holly in this instance, yes I did give her the last rose on a few occasions, but there were some instances where the order towards the end I was like, 'okay, who put in more of an effort tonight? Or who put in more effort on this date?'" he revealed.
"And then you go, well you know what, I'm gonna put you a little bit later in the order just to show you that you need to let me know you're interested in me because at the moment I can't see you're interested in me and that's how it's playing out."
