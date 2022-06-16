Abbie took aim at the couple, calling their views "misogynistic". Instagram

Calling the message Holly and Jimmy shared “sex work shaming”, “very problematic” and “misogynistic” she revealed that she messaged Holly within moments of the Stories being uploaded.

“I messaged her explaining what was wrong with it in the hopes that a private message from me, someone who has hung out with them before, would then cause them to sit and think about what they posted and maybe post an apology,” Abbie said.

She shared a screenshot of the message she sent to Holly, where she called the couple’s comments “the opposite of progressive” and encouraged them to stop “shaming marginalized communities”.

You can read the full message below.

Abbie posted screenshots of the message she sent to Holly mintues after the original video was uploaded. Instagram

When the couple doubled down on their views on Wednesday, Abbie was “extremely uncomfortable” and “disappointed” so she decided to address the drama publicly.

“No one actually asked you guys what you thought the morality around OnlyFans or sex work was, they just asked if you would do it,” Abbie pointed out.

“To be honest I don’t think anyone really cared that much. This felt like a vessel to speak about your dismissal of people who do OnlyFans.”

She went on to explain how people who use OnlyFans or engage in sex work are often deeply marginalised and didn’t want Holly and Jimmy’s comments to encourage more negativity or judgement.

The Bachelor couple have faced backlash for sharing their views. Instagram

In another Story, Abbie pointed out that people can do OnlyFans and be philanthropic, addressing Jimmy’s comments that reality TV stars should be “good role models” and start charities instead of selling nude photos.

“You can be a sex worker and be a role model, and you can be a non-sex worker and be a complete f—king piece of liberal f—king voting piece of s—t,” she said angrily.

Hours later she uploaded a series of follow-up videos claiming that Jimmy had called her after she posted the original clips and “basically said that I should’ve given him and Holly a heads up”.

WATCH BELOW: Abbie Chatfield's surprising call with Jimmy Nicholson

She pointed out that she had messaged Holly on Tuesday night, but claimed Jimmy accused her of “being very aggressive”.

“There was a long seven-minute conversation had… let me just say the tone of voice was what I imagine a dad getting you in trouble was like,” she alleged.

“He seems to stick by his opinion… but you have to understand the repercussions of that.”

WHO contacted Holly and Jimmy about the fallout of their original videos and is awaiting a statement.

Cyrell shared these comments on Instagram supporting the couple. Instagram

Abbie is among a growing number of reality stars who have addressed Holly and Jimmy’s comments, with some like Cyrell Paule supporting the Bachelor couple.

"Don't know why they are getting hate for it," she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

"I completely agree. It's your body. And your choice. But c’mon ... I think there are better ways of ‘empowering’ one another… They aren't hating on your career choice or how you're making money."

In their original videos, Holly and Jimmy made it clear that they carry “no judgement” towards people who do OnlyFans and simply wanted to share their opinion on the site, as they had received questions about whether or not they planned to join.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, WHO.