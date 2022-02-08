Fans thought Holly was strategically concealing an engagement ring. Instagram

An eagle-eyed fan was quick to spot a clue on the former bachelor's Instagram Story.

"I think they might be (engaged) if u look at story of family catch up. Holly holding her hand forward but cut off so can’t see ring," the follower commented.

Meanwhile, Megan Pustetto from the So Dramatic! podcast also dished some engagement intel from a source close to Holly

Holly can be seen showing off her hand to Jimmy's family. Instagram

"I have a feeling Jimmy might propose to Holly in a week or so when they go away to Fiji," the source said, before adding they might even have a "small wedding" while on holiday.

Jimmy and Holly have previously discussed their plans to tie the knot and have kids, telling Confidential it's "definitely all on the cards".

Jimmy and Holly are filming 100 Honeymoons in Fiji. Instagram

"We have talked about marriage extensively. I am trying to bring her down on the kid front, she's telling me she needs three years and I think I have got her down to two," Jimmy said.

Holly added: "We're just really lucky that our love story has been documented to show the kids one day. In a weird way, along with dad kissing other girls."

