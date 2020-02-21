Jimmy's post

Jimmy's response

Jimmy replied: "A marriage breakdown is NOT murdering your wife and kids!"

"Tearing down people trying to highlight a major issue in this country is not the way forward."

Mand reshared Jimmy's post and added: "Agreed".

Jimmy caused shocked when he left his seemingly Insta-perfect life and wife, Nadia, for another woman last year.

Nadia plans to heal in 2020. Instagram

Nadia and Jimmy's split has been anything but amicable.

The TV star and influencer took to Instagram to re-share a quote about “healing” recently.

“2020 smells like healing, transformation, blessings and success,” read the post.



The quote was originally shared by Nadia's sister Michelle Coppolino.

“Always trust your gut. Your brain can be fooled and your heart is a f**king idiot. Your gut can't lie.”

Around the same time, Lauren took to Instagram to declare her love for Jimmy - who is believed to have been seeing the blonde before his marriage with Nadia ended.

“I love you” Lauren wrote to celebrate the former AFL star's birthday.

Jimmy's new love, Lauren Mand.

In another instance, Nadia shared yet another cryptic quote which is sure to be directed at her ex-AFL husband, who has now moved on with Melbourne “socialite”, Lauren.

“You've broken down a million times and still put yourself back together again. Think about how amazing that is and how powerful you are,” she wrote.

The exes are parents to four-year-old Aston and one-year-old Henley.