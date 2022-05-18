Jimmy seemed to be in high spirits depuite his Covid diagnosis. Twitter

“Believe me, If I wasn’t contagious and could get out of bed, I’d be there singing to you,” Jimmy wrote of the cancelled shows on Instagram.

“Sincere apologies to everyone who’s been inconvenienced by this. I know you’ve all travelled and planned your holidays around it.

“I’ll make it up to everyone before too long. Have a great weekend up there,” he continued, adding, “I know where I’d rather be.”

It looks like Jimmy's family was also affected by the virus, with Jimmy's son and Today EXTRA host David Campbell responding to his dad's Twitter post alongside a snap of his own positive rapid antigen tests: “It’s a family thing”.

Jimmy posted a sweet snap of himself and late sister Linda. Twitter

The news of Jimmy's latest health battle comes just one week after the 'Working Class Man' rocker spoke of his heartbreak following the death of his sister, Linda, on Thursday, May 12.

"I remember when I was small and my big sister looked out for me. I love you Linda," Jimmy wrote alongside a black and white picture of the pair as children.

He later thanked friends and fans for their support during the difficult time, writing, “Thank you for all your messages of condolence for my beautiful sister Linda’s passing. This week has been tough and overwhelming.

“Your support is appreciated.”

Jimmy thanked fans for their support. Twitter

According to Jimmy's brother John Swan, who also shared a tribute to their “warrior” sister, Linda had only recently told her family she was sick with multiple sclerosis, which led to her using a wheelchair as symptoms progressed.

“It is with great sadness I have to tell you my little sister Linda passed away this morning, she fought so hard,” John wrote.

“God I love her … rest in the knowledge she is at peace”.

Jimym revealed that Linda died on May 12th. Facebook

John went on to share some memories and photographs of their late sister, writing, "Just to refresh a few memories for you. This is Linda when she did backing vocals with [Easybeats singer] Stevie Wright and Jimmy’s first solo band.

“First song I ever sung was with her as a duet ... she was such a champion, she knew long ago and only told us recently she was sick ... saying that she had MS and was in a wheelchair but that never slowed her down.

“Warrior.”

Along with John, Jimmy has three other siblings, brother Alan Barnes and sisters Dorothy Barnes and Lisa Barnes.