"I'm doing this because my friend Jack's daughter was diagnosed with Leukaemia in August last year, just before her second birthday." Instagram

Aspen later appeared in the video as she gleefully watched Jett's hair being shaved off by a pal.

Mum Lisa Curry was also spotted among the supportive comments, at one point pleading with Jett not to shave off his eyebrows

"No !!!! do not do his eyebrows !!!!!!" she wrote.

Upon viewing the finished result, followers were quick to point out that Jett's new look had him bearing an uncanny resemblance to his father, Grant Kenny.

Followers pointed out the uncanny resemblance to his dad, Grant Kenny. Instagram

"Awesome effort! 🌟 You look like your Dad! 💙" one fan wrote.

Another added, "Looks spitting image of your dad!"

A third shared the same sentiment, writing, "You look like your dad."

Earlier this month, Jett revealed he had dyed his hair a dramatic shade of pink ahead of shaving it off. "When I said pink, I meant PINK. A whopping $8200 has been raised so far for team #allinforaspen and @worldsgreatestshave," he wrote alongside the photos.

"When I said pink, I meant PINK." Instagram

"Nine more days till it all comes off, let's see what targets we can hit next. Let's smash 10k!"

He thanked the team that made his hair bright pink "at the drop of a hat", with mum Lisa expressing her surprise over her son's new look.

Taking to the comments section, she wrote: "Oh dear… that's looks … pink !!!! Proud of you my boy xx"

Lisa has always been hugely supportive of her son, but Jett has previously confessed to TV WEEK that he used to struggle with his family name.

WATCH: Jett Kenny shows off the process of his dramatic hair transformation

"I guess I just didn't understand the warrant of having my last name associated with me," he said, recalling his childhood.

"People have always seen me as something else. I've always been a Kenny and never just Jett."

Now he's using his surname and the platform it affords him for a good cause.