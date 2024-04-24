The band are best know for hit songs such as Are You Gonna Be My Girl, Look What You've Done and Get Me Outta Here. Getty

Fans may have already heard Hurry Hurry as the band performed it as part of their setlist on their recent tour, however, the rest of the world will get to hear it as of May 9, 2024.

Jet has been more active than ever over the past 10 months and fans are going to see a lot more of them with their national tour kicking off very soon.

The band, who first formed in 2001 and disbanded in 2012, have reunited to mark 20 years since the release of their debut album Get Born.

The band was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in November 2023. Getty

Following their 20th anniversary tour in September 2023, the band, best known for their hit song Are You Gonna Be My Girl, is touring AGAIN with an extended edition of their original tour.

Kicking off on May 10 at the Torquay Hotel, Torquay, they will perform 10 shows from May to June. They also have shows lined up in Hobart, Fremantle, Darwin, Brunswick Heads, Sunshine Coast, Central Coast, Kiama, Canberra and Newcastle.

You can find available tickets at Moshtix.