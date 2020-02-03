Channel Nine

Tonight, after a quick intro to all this year's participants, we watched as the first two couples – Poppy Marie and Luke Eglin, and Cathy Evans and Josh Pihlak – said their vows.

For one couple, it looked like love at first sight might truly exist; but for the other, things got off to a much rockier start.

Channel Nine

Josh was obviously stoked when he saw Cathy walking towards him down the aisle.

"Strewth!" he commented as her saw his blushing bride.

"Look at those eyes."

And Cathy seemed just as chuffed as she introduced herself to Josh. The pair looked instantly at ease, sharing jokes and connecting on a deeper level.

The pair even admitted that they each think the other could be 'The One'!

Things didn't go quite as smoothly for Poppy and Luke, with the bride struggling after leaving her two-year-old twin boys at home to embark on her quest for love.

Though she made it through the vows, the tearful bride went into panic mode during the photoshoot and reception.

Luke worked hard to be supportive but admitted he was hurt by the situation.

Luckily, Poppy's friends could see that Luke seemed to be a genuine, lovely guy, and helped Poppy to shift into a better headspace towards the end of the night.

Channel Nine

So, by the end of episode 1, there were smiles all round and two couples that honestly seem to be good matches.

Bring on more MAFS 2020!