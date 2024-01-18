Brent has shared numerous photos with Jessika... the most recent shows her sitting on his lap while the two embrace in a big hug.
In the caption, Brent wrote, "#girlfriend", suggesting the two are serious.
Brent's Facebook profile also states that he is "in a relationship".
The first photo Brent shared of him and Jessika was in December 2023 while on a cute restaurant date.
"Grateful this amazing woman came out of nowhere ❤️🔥," he captioned the photo.
However, Brent and Jessika have been commenting on eachother's Instagram posts since August 2023.
Who is Jessika Power's boyfriend Brent Anthony?
Brent is a British DJ and Producer with Spinning Records. He DJs regularly across Newcastle, England, at venues such as ABOVE, Livello, and Aveika.
He is originally from the City of Sunderland in England where he studied Marketing and Business Management at the University of Sunderland.