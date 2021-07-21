Jessica held up a block of Cadbury Caramilk chocolate while excitedly singing into her camera: "I used to be addicted to the Hokey Pokey, and then I turned myself around". TikTok

But Jessica's two daughters Allegra, 14 and Giselle, 12, weren't impressed by her singing and heckled their mother in the background.

"It's not funny! You're not funny!" the girls shouted out of view of the camera.

But the 50-year-old didn't seem fazed by her kids' disapproval and continued to laugh at herself.

Jessica shares her two daughters Allegra, 14 and Giselle, 12, with Nine News presenter Peter Overton, Getty

While Jessica's kids weren't amused by her video, dozens of fans online were kept entertained.

"Jessica Rowe's kids getting mad at her tik toks is a vibe," one woman commented.

"Jessica Rowe and her furious teenagers are national treasures," said another.

"I actually love this," wrote a third.

Getty

Jessica shares her two boisterous daughters with Nine News presenter Peter Overton. The pair have been married since 2014.

Former Studio 10 host said goodbye to her breakfast television role in 2017 to be more present with her family.

Earlier this year Jessica admitted in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, her professional life has become somewhat dull and lacklustre.

Speaking on the How to be Happy podcast, Jess confessed that work opportunities have become non-existent due to the effects of the pandemic.

Instagram

“Well, I gotta be honest in my professional life it’s been pretty crap this year – like so many other people,” The Real Dirty Dancing star told host Kate de Brito. “A lot of my work has gone, it’s disappeared because a lot of my work has been talking to people, hosting events, advocating for mental health but doing that with people, with an audience. “It’s been hard and like so many other people you do have to reinvent yourself and I think for me I’ve tried very much through my whole life, it’s been a series of reinventions,” she said.

Jessica has been married to Peter since 2004 and the pair have two daughters together. Instagram

Jess went on to say that despite her optimistic approach to life, the past 18 months have still been a bit of a challenge and she has struggled along the way.

“I’ve really struggled this year because what I thrive on is people, is connecting with people, having conversations," she admitted.

“And I find what I do is in the supermarket I do a bit of a song and dance routine lining up in the supermarket for people and I’m sure they look at me behind my mask and think ‘what is that crazy lady doing?’”