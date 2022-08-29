Jessica Rowe has opened up about how she’s finally put to rest her years-long beef with Karl Stefanovic; a feud that left her feeling broken.
Jess, 52, admitted on her podcast on The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show that she’d felt incredibly bitter towards the Todayhost following her sacking from the show in 2007.
WATCH BELOW: Jess Rowe copies Kylie Jenner's Met Gala look
But in a special one-year anniversary recap episode of her podcast, Jessica reflected that having Karl as a guest was a cathartic experience.
During the 2021 interview, Karl, 48, offered Jess a tearful apology over the incident. She now says it lifted a barrage of emotions she’d unknowingly been carrying.
“From my perspective, there was bitterness and resentment … I didn’t mean to be carrying it, but it was there. It was my baggage and I felt lighter after our conversation,” Jess said in the new episode.
Jess forgives Karl
Getty
Prior to that interview, Jessica said the pair had “never spoken” publicly or privately about her firing
Back in 2007, Jessica was controversially let go from Today after around a year as Karl’s co-host
At the time, it was alleged in court documents that the then Nine chief executive Eddie McGuire requested that the network “bone” Jessica – meaning sack her – and the alleged conversation became public knowledge
When discussing the ‘boning’ incident years later, Jessica said: “It was horrific and it pre-empted then a very dark period in my life. A whole lot of factors contributed to a perfect storm … and it just makes me terribly sad.
For his part, Karl told Jessica: “You didn’t have a guy next to you who could have protected you and helped you in the way that I should have, and for that, I’m always sorry.”
WATCH BELOW Jess Rowe discusses her experience with post-natal depression