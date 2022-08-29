Jess forgives Karl Getty

Prior to that interview, Jessica said the pair had “never spoken” publicly or privately about her firing

Back in 2007, Jessica was controversially let go from Today after around a year as Karl’s co-host

At the time, it was alleged in court documents that the then Nine chief executive Eddie McGuire requested that the network “bone” Jessica – meaning sack her – and the alleged conversation became public knowledge

When discussing the ‘boning’ incident years later, Jessica said: “It was horrific and it pre-empted then a very dark period in my life. A whole lot of factors contributed to a perfect storm … and it just makes me terribly sad.

For his part, Karl told Jessica: “You didn’t have a guy next to you who could have protected you and helped you in the way that I should have, and for that, I’m always sorry.”

Jess Rowe discusses her experience with post-natal depression