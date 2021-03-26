Jess Rowe and her daughter Allegra were involved in a terrifying car accident. Getty

"Thank you to the thoughtful, fast thinking and kind school bus driver Mev who got us out of the car, called the fire brigade, cleared the road and then stayed to drive us home," Jess wrote alongside a photo of herself holding her daughter understandably tight.

Jess shared a picture with Allegra, safe and sound. Instagram

The former Studio 10 presenter went on to add: "Thank you to the police & paramedics who are angels. And the tow truck driver! And the mums & dads who stopped to help. We love you."

Jess' husband and Channel Nine news presenter, Peter Overton, was preparing to go on air when he received the distressing call from his daughter.

Jess and Peter have been married 17 years. Instagram

"Everyone at work could see that I was absolutely traumatised when I saw my 14-year-old on FaceTime absolutely inconsolable,' he told 2GB Radio.

"I saw in the background the car ablaze.

"Fire and rescue, ambulance and police were there. They're all OK and they're home now. There was a real fear that the car could've exploded.

"I want to point out, there's a lot of heroes we've been talking about in the floods and I salute them but I salute that bloke this afternoon who got Allegra and Jessica out and alerted them that smoke was coming out and that they had to get out of the car."

This article originally featured on our sister site, Now To Love.