'Glow' is out November 12. Instagram

As per The Daily Telegraph, Jess said of the new tune: "I wanted Glow to capture what my life feels like in sounds … something nostalgic, familiar, universal, and future-focused."

“This song comes from a place of being in love with your true self. It’s about growth and understanding who you are, embracing the stillness and filling it with love and confidence to be your true self in everything you do so you can glow to your full potential.

She added, "I hope this song helps you glow too.”

It comes following the 32-year-old's stint as a judge on The Voice alongside UK pop star Rita Ora, Aussie crooner Keith Urban and Guy Sebastian.

WATCH: Jessica Mauboy: “Self-Worth Is Definitely A Journey And It’s A Work In Progress”

Recently, the beloved songstress also opened up about the way she first met long-term love, Themeli Magripilis.

The ARIA Award winner and her husband-to-be met when she was just 18 on a club dance floor in Darwin.

Their relationship got off to a cheeky start, with Jess's self-described "crab claw".

"I was dared to walk across the room in the club and pinch this guy," Jess told Show + Tell.

Jess and Themeli met when Jess was just 18. Instagram

"At the time I didn't know who he was, but my friends had known of him and thought he was a very handsome man. It was a dare to start off with ... to go through the crowd and pinch his bottom!"

The couple quickly hit things off, despite soccer player Themeli not being Jess' type, but after seeing him around town in Darwin when she would come back to visit her friends and family, Jess realised that this could be something more.

"I'm the one who made the move and ended up getting his number from a really good friend," Jess admitted.

"I texted and said 'I'd really like this to work, how about you?' and I didn't think I would do anything in my life like that."

To find your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony.