Jess shared her pregnancy via this sunny snap. Instagram

“Omg hooorayyyyyyy,” wrote Lincoln Younes, who played Jess’ on-screen boyfriend, Casey Braxton.

“Gorgeous 😍😍😍,” wrote Lynne McGranger, who plays Irene.

“👏 👏 👏 Well done you two! 💋,” wrote Claire Citcham, Benedict’s co-star from Shortland Street.

These two have been together for a decade. Instagram

The couple met in Auckland, New Zealand in 2010 before moving to Australia to pursue their acting careers.

Jess appeared on Home and Away as Denny from 2014 to 2015, while Benedict played Duncan Stewart, Alf's son, in 2016.

They tied the knot 10 years later in New Zealand, their home country, in a small private ceremony.

The newlyweds shared snaps from their wedding on social media a month after the event.

“08.02.20,” Jess simply captioned the announcement pic, which saw her and Benedict embracing among beautiful lights below a tree.

Benedict also posted a snap the same day, writing “Here we go... “Don’t go back to sleep” ❤️.”

He also shared some snaps on their first wedding anniversary.

“This has been the longest and shortest year of my life, I know a lot of people are hurting so I’ll refrain from saying it’s been the best yet, and instead say I couldn’t have wished for a better partner to face it with! All my love, Happy 1st Anniversary @jessgrace_smith xx,” he penned.

Congrats to Jess and Benedict! Instagram

Despite being together for eight years already, Benedict reported feeling very nervous to pop the question.

“I was really nervous. We woke up at 6am and it was a perfect day. I asked Jess if she would like to go for a quick swim before we jumped back in the car to drive back to Sydney,” he told New Zealnd’s Woman’s Day.

He proposed to Jess on an empty beach.

“He was quite teary, quite emotional,” Jess said in the same interview.

The two seem to be residing in New Zealand for the time being, where they both continue to work as actors.

We can’t wait to see their adorable first bub!

