Jess and Denise clicked instantly on the set of Studio 10. Instagram

"Love her SO MUCH! #craphousewife #supermarkethijinks #yeswemaderoastchook," Jess ended the post.

The reunion garnered plenty of love from Jess' industry friends, as well as fans.

Studio 10 co-host Sarah Harris was overjoyed when she wrote: "YASSSS ❤️."

Meanwhile, TV and radio vet Dr Katrina Warren shared three 👏👏👏 emojis in delight.

A dedicated fan also suggested the pair should start their own TV show, assuring Jess "there'd be no better entertainment".

"Love her SO MUCH!" Instagram

After meeting on the set of Studio 10, Jess and Denise clicked instantly before forming a firm friendship that has stood the test of time.

Speaking to 7:30 with Leigh Sales in 2019, the pair revealed that while they couldn't be more different, the dynamic has proven to work in their favour.

"She is the most wonderful human being," Denise gushed about her pal. "I feel like you're an angel on earth, spreading love," she told Jess directly.

"It's very hard to make friends when you get older because you get set in your ways, so having Jess in my life is just wonderful."

The self-proclaimed "Crap Housewife" was equally as complimentary about Denise, telling her: "What I adore about you is that you're my partner in silliness… Your friendship brings such joy to my life."

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.