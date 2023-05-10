Jules Robinson, Mel B and Casey Donovan are all Jenny Craig ambassadors. Instagram

And now, just one week later, the Australia and New Zealand arm of the branch has collapsed into voluntary administration in the hopes of avoiding the same fate that its US counterpart has.

Despite voluntary administrators being appointed to restructure the Pacific arm of the business, the business will continue as usual in Australia and New Zealand both for clients and staff.

In a statement released earlier this week, one of the administrators - FTI Consulting's Vaughan Strawbridge - said that he and his team would work closely with leadership within the business to find the best possible outcome for all involved.

"It is unfortunate where an overseas parent company enters bankruptcy and impacts the local business, in particular where they are operated independently to each other," he said in the release.

"We are working with the Australian and New Zealand leadership team to trade the business with a view to attracting new capital to restructure the Australian and New Zealand companies."

Stores across North America are set to close. There is no news yet about those in Australia and New Zealand. Getty

When news of the US arm of the business going bankrupt became public, a directive from Jenny Craig Australia and New Zealand was sent to staff making note that each branch of the business was “separate” and acted “independently.”

In a statement also released prior to their own collapse into voluntary administration, Jenny Craig Australia and New Zealand said “Here in Australia and New Zealand we currently continue to operate and support our clients. As always, our priority is to continue providing the best possible service. We thank you for your continued patience and support during this time.



Aussie stars such as comedian Magda Szubankski, Married at First Sight’s Jules Robinson, and Australian Idol’s Casey Donovan have been spokespersons for the brand, joining international stars such as Kirstie Alley, Mariah Carey, and even Mel B!