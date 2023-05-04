The Australian founded business is reportedly considering bankruptcy....
Elizabeth Gracie
Australian weight loss juggernaut Jenny Craig is set to shut up shop, the business reportedly considering bankruptcy due to its estimated $374 million in debt.
Founded in 1983 by Melbourne-based Americans Jenny and Sidney Craig, the business blew up and quickly expanded to the US in 1985.
In the four decades since, Jenny Craig has attracted millions of people (mostly women), with its healthy meal plans and menus designed by expert dieticians with the goal of shedding kilos for its clients in mind.
But alas, despite its popularity, Jenny Craig could be shutting up shop for good, a leaked email sent to the US arm of the business revealing mass staff redundancies.
The email informed workers that they would receive a “final paycheck, including [their] full compensation earned through your last day of work and all accrued, unused paid time off.”
Given this, and recent reporting by financial news platform Bloomberg that said the business was searching for a buyer, and considering bankruptcy, things are not looking good!
Jules Robinson, Mel B and Casey Donovan are all Jenny Craig ambassadors.
What’s even worse is that Australian workers have had no communication as to their own jobs, and if the business will continue down the same path US operations have.
Speaking to news.com.au, a Jenny Craig Sydney employee said that Australian staff had been “left in the dark.”
“From what I can find we are backed 100 percent by the USA so we must be closing to?” the worker pondered aloud.
“I am an employee in Sydney, and we’ve had NOTHING from up above except an international directive sent out yesterday.”
Stores across North America are set to close. There is no news yet about those in Australia and New Zealand.
The directive made note that the Jenny Craig North America and Jenny Craig Australia and New Zealand arms of the business were “separate” and acted “independently.”
In a statement, Jenny Craig Australia and New Zealand said “Here in Australia and New Zealand we currently continue to operate and support our clients. As always, our priority is to continue providing the best possible service. We thank you for your continued patience and support during this time.
Aussie stars such as comedian Magda Szubankski, Married at First Sight’sJules Robinson, and Australian Idol’sCasey Donovan have been spokespersons for the brand, joining international stars such as Kirstie Alley, Mariah Carey, and even Mel B!