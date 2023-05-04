Australian weight loss juggernaut Jenny Craig is set to shut up shop, the business reportedly considering bankruptcy due to its estimated $374 million in debt.

Founded in 1983 by Melbourne-based Americans Jenny and Sidney Craig, the business blew up and quickly expanded to the US in 1985.

In the four decades since, Jenny Craig has attracted millions of people (mostly women), with its healthy meal plans and menus designed by expert dieticians with the goal of shedding kilos for its clients in mind.

