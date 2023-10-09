Frankie and Hendrix helping dad with the gardening? Very cute!
Frankie and Hendrix have a beach day.
Jen warmed our heart with this adorable picture of her cuddling baby Hendrix on the beach.
A beautiful photograph of the whole family enjoying the sun!
Jen and the kids as happy as ever.
A sweet picture of Jake giving Frankie a forehead kiss.
Jen and Hendrix at the beach!
We can't forget about Jen and Jakes OTHER child... their new puppy, Cookie!
Frankie in pink! How cute is the tutu?
Jake and Frankie playing in the sand... TICKLE ATTACK!
A precious moment between older sister and younger brother.
We think the hat might be a tiny bit too big for him!
Jen shared this cute family photo while holidaying in Fiji.
Jen posted this adorable photo with the caption, "Cutie little moments in between the chaos.. 🥰💕(lots of chaos!🙃)"
Jen captioned this photo of the three cuddling, "Little snuggles.. nothing better! ❤️🥰"
Hendrix cuddling up to mum, as close as he can get.
Jake helping Hendrix take his first steps.
Jen posted this gorgeous family photo captioned, "Fiji with my little fam 🥰🌴🌺💛", on their previous family vacation to the island.
The kids taking after their model mum. Adorable!
Frankie learning how to ride a bike with a little help from dad.
Kisses for mum!
Jen captioned, "Frankie girl having a little moment with Hendrix!! My heart!! 🙈🥰".
Frankie is VERY happy to have a baby brother.
The family spend their first Christmas with Hendrix! Jen captioned, "A few days of Christmas.. and the first for our sweet baby boy Hendrix. Fun weekend! Beautiful memories made! ❤️🎄".
Hendrix when he was almost the size of Jen's hand!
Frankie and Hendrix were quickly obsessed with each other. What a special sibling bond.
Hendrix Hawkins-Wall joined the family on October 20th 2021. Jen wrote "Welcome to the world our sweet boy. 🤍🤍🤍 What a week it’s been! Our little man wanted to say hello to the world earlier than expected and has needed some extra care but is now doing so well and is healthy and strong!! We could not be more grateful or more in love!! 🥰" alongside this photo.
The three of them waited patiently for baby Hendrix to arrive... and he was clearly excited because he decided to enter the world early.
A post for Frankie's second birthday! Jen captioned, "A few snaps from the weekend, it was a special one. Our sweet, cheeky, happy Frankie girl turned 2 yesterday. We love youuu. 💞🦋💕🥰".
Jen captioned, "😭🥰 Frankie hugging her little bro. Melt!". Too cute!
Unfortunately, the family had to say goodbye to a member of the family back in August 2021. Jen captioned, "Our beautiful fur baby Milly left us yesterday and is resting in peace. My heart is so heavy, she was such a big part of our lives and brought so much love and laughter. Our little stalker, cuddle buddy and sock thief.. we will miss you so much!!! 💗".
A beautiful family photo... again at the beach! Before Hendrix, it was just the three of them.
The first Christmas Jen and Jake had with a little-one to worry about.
Jake's first Father's Day! Jen captioned, "Happy 1st Dad’s Day! Thanks for being such a caring, loving and silly dad to Frankie. (And partner in crime w all things baby inc explosions from both ends daily- ETC!! 🙃) We love you!! xx".
Family life!
Frankie was so tiny! The first photograph we saw of Frankie with dad.
The two became three on October 18th 2019. Frankie Violet Hawkins Wall was a dream come true for Jen and Jake.
Just the two of us!
The pregnancy announcement! Jen captioned, "I’m sooo happy to share with you some exciting news! Jake and I are expecting a baby girl!!! We can’t wait to meet her!🎀💕💓 Thank you to our beautiful family and friends for their love and support and, most importantly, to my hubby Jake – I can’t wait to see you as a Daddy!"
Jen and Jake have been married since 2013.