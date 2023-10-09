October 2023 Instagram

Frankie and Hendrix helping dad with the gardening? Very cute!

September 2023 Instagram

Frankie and Hendrix have a beach day.

September 2023 Instagram

Jen warmed our heart with this adorable picture of her cuddling baby Hendrix on the beach.

September 2023 Instagram

A beautiful photograph of the whole family enjoying the sun!

September 2023 Instagram

Jen and the kids as happy as ever.

September 2023 Instagram

A sweet picture of Jake giving Frankie a forehead kiss.

September 2023 Instagram

Jen and Hendrix at the beach!

September 2023 Instagram

We can't forget about Jen and Jakes OTHER child... their new puppy, Cookie!

July 2023 Instagram

Frankie in pink! How cute is the tutu?

July 2023 Instagram

Jake and Frankie playing in the sand... TICKLE ATTACK!

July 2023 Instagram

A precious moment between older sister and younger brother.

May 2023 Instagram

We think the hat might be a tiny bit too big for him!

May 2023 Instagram

Jen shared this cute family photo while holidaying in Fiji.

March 2023 Instagram

Jen posted this adorable photo with the caption, "Cutie little moments in between the chaos.. 🥰💕(lots of chaos!🙃)"

December 2022 Instagram

Jen captioned this photo of the three cuddling, "Little snuggles.. nothing better! ❤️🥰"

August 2022 Instagram

Hendrix cuddling up to mum, as close as he can get.

July 2022 Instagram

Jake helping Hendrix take his first steps.

May 2022 Instagram

Jen posted this gorgeous family photo captioned, "Fiji with my little fam 🥰🌴🌺💛", on their previous family vacation to the island.

May 2022 Instagram

The kids taking after their model mum. Adorable!

April 2022 Instagram

Frankie learning how to ride a bike with a little help from dad.

February 2022 Instagram

Kisses for mum!

January 2022 Instagram

Jen captioned, "Frankie girl having a little moment with Hendrix!! My heart!! 🙈🥰".

December 2021 Instagram

Frankie is VERY happy to have a baby brother.

December 2021 Instagram

The family spend their first Christmas with Hendrix! Jen captioned, "A few days of Christmas.. and the first for our sweet baby boy Hendrix. Fun weekend! Beautiful memories made! ❤️🎄".

November 2021 Instagram

Hendrix when he was almost the size of Jen's hand!

November 2021 Instagram

Frankie and Hendrix were quickly obsessed with each other. What a special sibling bond.

October 2021 Instagram

Hendrix Hawkins-Wall joined the family on October 20th 2021. Jen wrote "Welcome to the world our sweet boy. 🤍🤍🤍 What a week it’s been! Our little man wanted to say hello to the world earlier than expected and has needed some extra care but is now doing so well and is healthy and strong!! We could not be more grateful or more in love!! 🥰" alongside this photo.

October 2021 Instagram

The three of them waited patiently for baby Hendrix to arrive... and he was clearly excited because he decided to enter the world early.

October 2021 Instagram

A post for Frankie's second birthday! Jen captioned, "A few snaps from the weekend, it was a special one. Our sweet, cheeky, happy Frankie girl turned 2 yesterday. We love youuu. 💞🦋💕🥰".

August 2021 Instagram

Jen captioned, "😭🥰 Frankie hugging her little bro. Melt!". Too cute!

August 2021 Instagram

Unfortunately, the family had to say goodbye to a member of the family back in August 2021. Jen captioned, "Our beautiful fur baby Milly left us yesterday and is resting in peace. My heart is so heavy, she was such a big part of our lives and brought so much love and laughter. Our little stalker, cuddle buddy and sock thief.. we will miss you so much!!! 💗".

January 2021 Instagram

A beautiful family photo... again at the beach! Before Hendrix, it was just the three of them.

December 2020 Instagram

The first Christmas Jen and Jake had with a little-one to worry about.

September 2020 Instagram

Jake's first Father's Day! Jen captioned, "Happy 1st Dad’s Day! Thanks for being such a caring, loving and silly dad to Frankie. (And partner in crime w all things baby inc explosions from both ends daily- ETC!! 🙃) We love you!! xx".

June 2020 Instagram

Family life!

October 2019 Instagram

Frankie was so tiny! The first photograph we saw of Frankie with dad.

October 2019 Instagram

The two became three on October 18th 2019. Frankie Violet Hawkins Wall was a dream come true for Jen and Jake.

August 2019 Instagram

Just the two of us!

May 2019 Instagram

The pregnancy announcement! Jen captioned, "I’m sooo happy to share with you some exciting news! Jake and I are expecting a baby girl!!! We can’t wait to meet her!🎀💕💓 Thank you to our beautiful family and friends for their love and support and, most importantly, to my hubby Jake – I can’t wait to see you as a Daddy!"

June 2014 Instagram

Jen and Jake have been married since 2013.