RadarOnline reports that the Friends star is using her new found connection with ex Brad Pitt to get at Ange, who was recently split from the actor.

Brad and Jen - who were married from 2000 to 2005 - made headlines are their touchy-feely display at the 2020 SAG Awards.

“She’s bragging that Brad is so much happier now he’s away from Angie’s miserable clutches and how she – Jen – was the one who encouraged him to break free in the first place,” a source told Radar.

The gossip website goes on to claim that Aniston was “floating on cloud 9” after her SAG encounter with Pitt.

“She was cracking jokes with reporters,” an eyewitness claims.