Jennifer Aniston has reportedly reignited her feud with Angelina Jolie.
RadarOnline reports that the Friends star is using her new found connection with ex Brad Pitt to get at Ange, who was recently split from the actor.
Brad and Jen - who were married from 2000 to 2005 - made headlines are their touchy-feely display at the 2020 SAG Awards.
“She’s bragging that Brad is so much happier now he’s away from Angie’s miserable clutches and how she – Jen – was the one who encouraged him to break free in the first place,” a source told Radar.
The gossip website goes on to claim that Aniston was “floating on cloud 9” after her SAG encounter with Pitt.
“She was cracking jokes with reporters,” an eyewitness claims.
Meanwhile, Life & Style reports that Aniston and Pitt are set to remarry and that the “save-the-date cards are already in the mail.”
“It’s happening in June and everyone’s buzzing that Jen has found her dress!” the source asserts.
The couple's chemistry is off the scale
“Jen wants to tie the knot surrounded by greenery and has been checking out ranches in California’s Napa region,” the source claims.
Jen posted this seductive image after her night out with Brad
According to the insider, the couple are only inviting 55 people and groomsmen are tipped to be Brad’s besties Leonardo di Caprio and Bradley Cooper.
As for Jen’s maids of honour, the former Friends star is asking Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox to join her at the altar.