With reports suggesting Brad Pitt had rekindled his romance with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, it’s now believed actress Alia Shawkat had a “secret sleepover” at the actor’s house. Getty

The source went on to claim that if Brad does “choose” Alia, Jen will be devastated.

According to the source, initially, Brad and Alia were just mates that bonded over a love of art, but after spending time together, it apparently blossomed into something more.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor is rumoured to be “so intrigued” by the actress, who is constantly surprising him, the source added.

What’s more, in contrast to Brad’s relationship with Jen, who he’s known for more than two decades, there’s no baggage.

“There’s a lot of history between them, but that also comes with a lot of baggage. He’s not sure they can go the distance and he can’t help but feel torn. He’s got a big decision to make about his future,” the insider claimed.

Jen is rumoured to heartbroken and is fully aware of Brad’s alleged relationship with Alia.

“Of course, she’s aware that he’s been spending time with Alia. She may be the perfect girl next door but those close to Brad know edgy, cool girls like Alia and Angelina are more his type,” the source continues.

And for now, Jen is giving Brad some time out to sort his feelings out and figure out what he wants and hopefully he will choose her.

“She’s steeling herself because she doesn’t want to lose him again, but she knows from experience that she easily could,” the source said.