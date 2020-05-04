Jennifer Aniston reconciles with estranged father
Jennifer Aniston has previously spoken about how she was in therapy due to abandonment issues, but sources now say because of the pandemic she’s reunited with her estranged father, John.
“Jen forgave her father for walking out a long time ago. But their relationship has had its ups and downs,” a source told The Mail On Sunday.
“Jennifer didn’t speak to him for ages. But since the coronavirus crisis she has been on the phone almost every day ... He’s thrilled that they have reconciled.”