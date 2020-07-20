Jennifer Aniston has sparked a million dollar bidding war within the publishing industry, after it was announced she’s writing her long-awaited autobiography. Getty

“It will cover everything she’s been through, from her rise to the top of the A-list to the lessons she’s learned along the way.”

That includes lessons in love and heartache. While the Friends favourite has always been considered one of the most approachable and down-to-earth people in showbiz, she’s never been that forthcoming with details about her romantic life. Sources confirm, however, that several chapters of the memoir will be dedicated to the highs and lows of her many romances.

During her time in the spotlight, Jen has dated numerous famous men, including Tate Donovan, Gerard Butler and Vince Vaughn, and was, of course, married to both Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

In 2005, Brad pulled the plug on his marriage to Jen after falling in love with his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. The pair eventually married before subsequently splitting in 2016. In the years since, Brad and Jen have romantically reconnected, and she’ll likely share intimate details about their reconciliation.

“Jen’s very clear that she harbours no ill will toward Brad for what happened,” says the source, “and they’ve well and truly moved past it. Jen’s proud of the mature dynamic they’ve managed to establish.”

Jen will also talk about her tumultuous childhood. The star was just 9 when her dad, John Aniston, divorced her mother, Nancy Dow.

Jen and her mum were estranged for some time, largely because of Nancy’s own scathing book about their relationship, titled From Mother and Daughter to Friends: A Memoir.

Jen didn’t even invite Nancy to her wedding to Brad, however they did reconcile before Nancy passed away in 2016.

“Ultimately, all the experiences she’s been through have helped shape Jen as a person, so she’s keen not to shirk any aspect of her life,” says the source. “She’s made it very clear that no stone will be left unturned – the process of writing has proven so cathartic for her.”

She’s not, however, in a rush to share her deepest, darkest secrets just yet. While fans are dying to read Jen’s book, sources say she will definitely take her time writing it, in order to get it perfect.

“Jen hasn’t really shown anybody what she’s done … it’ll probably be a long process,” another source explains. “She’s been keeping journals throughout her adult life – it’s just a matter of her and her reps deciding when the time’s right.”

