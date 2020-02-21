Red hot Jennifer Aniston is now juggling the attentions of THREE love-struck exes
Now that she's single, they all want to mingle
- by
New Idea
She's looking sexier and more confident than ever, and Jennifer Aniston has every reason to be feeling good about herself. The actress is apparently increasingly popular with her ex husbands Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt, as well as beau John Mayer.
With all three men reportedly ‘clamouring for attention’, Jen can’t deny she has ‘feelings for all three,’ a source tells American publication OK!
WATCH: Brad Pitt looks in love with Jen Aniston
“It’s made her feel a little guilty. You don’t need a magnifying glass to see Jen is in a quandary because she can’t decide which one she wants to be with,” says the source.
According to the publication, Jen is always Justin’s ‘first call’ when he’s in Los Angeles.
“Their marriage may have been a failure, but the sparks are still there. They text and talk all the time,” adds the source.
Jennifer is looking hot!
Instagram
As for John, Jen had a little rendezvous with her ex a few nights before the Oscars.
They met up at a bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel and although the pair left separately “they didn’t fool anybody” and “they were both a little flushed and John couldn’t wipe the smile off his face. He’s always held a torch for Jen.
That said, the source says that her first love Brad Pitt is probably the strongest contender for her heart.
Brad Pitt is back in the mix
Getty
“He was her first great love,” claims the insider. “All of Jen’s feelings have come rushing back and she’s giving in to them,” they add.
According to the publication, the pair have been enjoying several dates at her mansion and the actress sees her future with him.
Who will Jennifer pick?
Instagram
“She doesn’t mean to lead any of the other guys on, but Brad’s always been the one,” they add.