Jennifer is looking hot! Instagram

As for John, Jen had a little rendezvous with her ex a few nights before the Oscars.

They met up at a bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel and although the pair left separately “they didn’t fool anybody” and “they were both a little flushed and John couldn’t wipe the smile off his face. He’s always held a torch for Jen.

That said, the source says that her first love Brad Pitt is probably the strongest contender for her heart.

Brad Pitt is back in the mix Getty

“He was her first great love,” claims the insider. “All of Jen’s feelings have come rushing back and she’s giving in to them,” they add.

According to the publication, the pair have been enjoying several dates at her mansion and the actress sees her future with him.

Who will Jennifer pick? Instagram

“She doesn’t mean to lead any of the other guys on, but Brad’s always been the one,” they add.